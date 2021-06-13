Investor dispute may imperil Hard Rock Casino license renewal

But at least one shareholder, Windy City H&C Investors LLC, submitted the letter to a Marion County judge to further its claim that Spectacle and the IGC are attempting to "squeeze minority investors out of Indiana gaming."

"As Windy City has been alleging since this case began, (Spectacle is) improperly and aggressively using the emergency rule to squeeze out Windy City at a fire-sale price. This letter is further confirmation that Windy City will lose the value of its investment and get pushed out of Indiana gaming if the court does not enjoin the emergency rule," said Paul Edgar Harold, Windy City attorney.

According to court records, Windy City is helmed by Dave Shepherd, a Carmel, Indiana, insurance agent and 1970 Indiana Mr. Basketball.

Records show Shepherd spent $2.5 million to purchase approximately 4% of Spectacle in 2018. He objects to submitting his financial and background information to the IGC because he said it will take 80-100 hours to complete the forms and he believes it's unnecessary because he has no direct involvement in gaming operations at the Hard Rock.