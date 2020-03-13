Invitations to complete U.S. Census set to hit Region mailboxes

Northwest Indiana residents should expect to receive a letter in the mail over the next week or so reminding them of their obligation to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census, with instructions on how to complete the form either online or on paper.
"Invitations are arriving in mailboxes across the country, and everyone will receive an invitation to respond through the mail or from a census worker soon," said Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham.
"We are encouraging everyone to respond once they receive their 2020 Census invitation."
The mailings are addressed to "Resident" at each household address and do not include any individual's name.
Most Census letters include instructions for responding online. Though residents in areas with limited internet access initially may receive a paper questionnaire.
All households failing to respond to their initial Census notices will receive a paper questionnaire in the mail, and may eventually be visited by an in-person Census enumerator to complete the official, once-a-decade count of the nation's population that's mandated by the U.S. Constitution.
People are encouraged to answer all questions on the 2020 Census to avoid having a census taker knock at their door.
"Responding to the 2020 Census is easy, safe and important, and it's key to shaping the future of your community," Dillingham said.
"The 2020 Census will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, and influences how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated for critical public services like emergency response, schools, hospitals, roads and bridges over the next 10 years."
The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States on "Census Day," April 1.
Individuals can track Census response rates for their community and state online at 2020census.gov/response-rates.