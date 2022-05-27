Irene Holinga was trailblazer for female politicians

CROWN POINT — Irene Holinga is remembered as bringing elegance and hard work to the job of minding the finances of Lake County government.

Holinga, 95, died May 22 after more than four decades in public service.

“She was always well dressed,” County Auditor John Petalas said of Holinga, whom he had known and befriended since the 1970s.

“I never saw her get angry with anyone. She was an honest, good public official who will leave behind a legacy that will be hard to match,” Petalas said.

Lake County Elections Director Michelle Fajman said she thought of Holinga, “like royalty. She took over office after having lost her husband and had to raise her children as a single mother and she still so kind and generous. “

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince offered his condolences to the family and hold fond memories when they worked together when he was county assessor.

Michael Griffin, longtime Highland clerk-treasurer, said he still remembers when he won his first election in 1991. “There was a picture in the paper of her hugging me when we found out I won.

“She served the public with earnestness and integrity,” Griffin said.

Former Lake County Sheriff Roy Dominguez said, “She had a smile that would warm someone all over. She dressed beautifully and professionally. She was a role model for a number of women now in public life. She just lit up the room.

"I guess that is why she was elected so many times,” Dominguez said.

Visitation will be held at Hillside Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church at 3025 Highway Ave., Highland.

Born in Czechoslovakia, she moved at age 4 with her family to East Chicago, where her father worked at Inland Steel.

She married World War II veteran Andrew Holinga shortly after high school and had three children. She worked during the Korean War as a class A welder at the American Steel Foundries.

She also worked as a co-manager of the Highland BMV bureau and later opened a store for women’s apparel in 1972.

She entered into public service in 1977 when her husband, then the Lake County treasurer, died of cancer after only six months in office. She was appointed to finish out the remaining time of his term.

Lake County Auditor Peggy Holinga Katona, Irene’s daughter, said her mother refused to retire back into private life.

“She put her name on the 1978 ballot to run for county treasurer in her own right to honor my dad (Andrew Holinga). He had asked my mom to serve as treasurer before he died.”

Katona said no woman had previously run for county office before. She said her mother had support from a number of county and state officials, but was being pressured by others to return to being a traditional housewife.

Holinga told The Times in 2012 interview, she was warned she'd never win election to countywide office. “I just thought I could do the job just like anybody else if I worked really hard,” she said.

Katona said her mother won that election by a 2-1 margin. “She broke the glass ceiling.”

Holinga went on to win three other elections as county treasurer.

Holinga employed her daughter as her deputy treasurer in the 1990s and herself served as a deputy treasurer until two years ago.

Holinga served as a delegate at the Democratic National Convention for multiple presidential primaries as well as being an invitee to the inaugural balls of President John F. Kennedy and President Bill Clinton.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.