'It's a new day': Thaddeus Jones sworn in as first black mayor in Calumet City's 128-year history

"It hit me two weeks ago when this song came on that was played at my dad's funeral," Jones said. "It was a song called, 'Say Amen,' and it hit me. I stopped my car in the middle of the street and just got down on my knees and cried because no one knows all of the stuff I've been through.

"I'm not going to repeat all of the stuff that has been done to me because it's a new day. ... It was tough on me and my family. It was tough to be investigated. It was tough to be called names. It was tough to have a different side of me that was shown to the public that's not me."

He added: "But I understand that's part of elections, but I also understand that you've got to let that stuff go."

In his speech, Jones also talked about his priorities as mayor, including bringing a casino to Calumet City, along with new housing, and fighting crime.

In prepared remarks released after the ceremony, Jones also said he would present a redevelopment plan within 30 days for River Oaks Center that would include a mixed-use complex with condos and a hotel. Another priority mentioned in the prepared remarks was dealing with flooding along the Little Calumet River.