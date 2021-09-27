Ivanhoe, Edison schools acquired by Hammond-based trucking firm

GARY — The Gary Redevelopment Commission has accepted draft purchase agreements for two abandoned elementary schools.
The purchase of Ivanhoe and Thomas Edison elementary schools was memorialized by unanimous vote Wednesday.
The schools were purchased by Djuric Trucking, Inc., a Hammond-based trucking firm relocating to Gary because its current location is being taken for the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor project.
Requests for proposals for both sites went out after the abandoned schools were acquired by the city, A.J. Bytnar, Gary’s executive director of redevelopment, said during Wednesday’s meeting.
Last year, the city of Gary purchased six schools from the Gary Community School Corp. for $1, including Edison; Ivanhoe; undeveloped property next to Ivanhoe; Aetna Elementary School; Brunswick Elementary School; Nobel Elementary School; and Wirt-Emerson.
In December 2020, Djuric placed a $1.15 million bid for Edison, and in January submitted a $1.35 million bid for Ivanhoe.
The city's redevelopment commission awarded the bid for Edison to Djuric in February, and later, during a Sept. 8 meeting, also awarded the bid for Ivanhoe to the trucking firm.
“We are now looking to enter into a final purchase and development agreement for both sites with Djuric Trucking, as it had previously been awarded by the commission,” Bytnar said. “What this purchase and development agreement does is set the final purchase price for both the properties individually, as well as in combination.”
Neither the individual purchase price, nor combined purchase price was discussed during the commission meeting.
Jim Wieser, attorney for Djuric Trucking, said the initial reason the family-owned business wanted relocate to Gary was due to the West Lake expansion, and found the abandoned school sites “very intriguing for their business,” given both sites’ proximity to local highways.
“They operate a number of tractor trailers that haul to various parts of the country and haul various products,” Wieser said. “Particularly for the Ivanhoe site with the access to Cline Avenue, and therefore 80/94, and the Toll Road, and the great transportation network, it would be an ideal location for their terminal facility. They also liked the Edison site because they also need an office building, headquarters building, and they also have another company in which they're interested that would be located there as well.”
Wieser said the Djurics want to move forward and get to the planning process so they can begin cleanup of the Ivanhoe site “as soon as possible,” with plans to operate at the site in the spring of 2022.
During community forums, residents previously raised concerns over the company's hours of operation; potential noise and smell; and jobs going to Gary residents.