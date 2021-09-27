Ivanhoe, Edison schools acquired by Hammond-based trucking firm

The city's redevelopment commission awarded the bid for Edison to Djuric in February, and later, during a Sept. 8 meeting, also awarded the bid for Ivanhoe to the trucking firm.

“We are now looking to enter into a final purchase and development agreement for both sites with Djuric Trucking, as it had previously been awarded by the commission,” Bytnar said. “What this purchase and development agreement does is set the final purchase price for both the properties individually, as well as in combination.”

Neither the individual purchase price, nor combined purchase price was discussed during the commission meeting.

Jim Wieser, attorney for Djuric Trucking, said the initial reason the family-owned business wanted relocate to Gary was due to the West Lake expansion, and found the abandoned school sites “very intriguing for their business,” given both sites’ proximity to local highways.