Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince is running for Gary mayor.
Prince entered a crowded mayoral contest in the final hour of the final day of the candidate filing period to make Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson's re-election more challenging.
Prince is well known in Gary as a former city councilman from 2000 to 2008, a former Gary representative on the Lake County Council from 2008 to 2014 and boss of the city's Democratic party since 2016. He currently oversees the setting of real estate values for taxing purposes for about 240,000 parcels across the county.
He joins fellow Democrats, Gary Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, Mildred "Tinye" Alcorn, Kerry Rice, Carl "Doozie" Jones, Eddie Tarver Jr., Joe L. White, Jerry Freeman Wilson and James "Sirmack G.I." Edward McKnight II in and effort to upset the incumbent mayor in the May 7 Democratic primary.
Freeman-Wilson's administration is vulnerable to criticism that the city government's finances have rarely been in worse shape. But she commands a campaign machine that raised nearly $167,000 in campaign contributions last year.
She is seeking a third term in office on the strength of her record of reducing blight in this industrial city. Her administration demolished the long abandoned 14-story Sheraton Hotel — the most visible symbol of the city's woes — in 2014.
Whoever wins the primary in this overwhelmingly Democratic party stronghold, is assured election in the fall and is faced with the job of turning around a city hammered by six decades of steel mill job cutbacks, substandard public schools and an ingrained poverty that has contributed to a population crash from more than 178,000 in 1960 to about 76,000 currently.
In other mayoral campaign developments, former Hobart mayor Linda Buzinec has withdrawn her challenge to Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor. Democrat Bill Carroll is running for Lake Station mayor.