CROWN POINT — Gary mayoral candidate Jerry "Freeman" Wilson said he feels like a lottery winner after the Lake County elections board placed him on this spring's ballot above incumbent Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.
"That just makes my day," the 62-year-old Wilson said.
The five-member elections board set the order of the May 7 Democratic and Republican ballots Tuesday by picking more than 140 names of candidates, written on slips of paper and drawn out of an outsized, clear plastic jar by board members, in more than 50 contested primary races in Crown Point, East Chicago, Gary, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Merrillville, Schererville, St. John and Winfield.
Political observers believe a top ballot placement is an advantage, particularly for little-known candidates in crowded races, who can snag support from voters who have no particular preference on who gets elected.
Prior to 1991, candidates were listed by last names in alphabetic order. This changed in the face of complaints that too many elected officials' last names began with A, B and C. Legislators mandated a lottery to give every candidate a shot at a high ballot position.
There are nine Democrats running for Gary mayor, including the incumbent, Karen Freeman-Wilson, who is seeking her third consecutive term. The lottery put her name smack in the middle of that pack.
The ballot for Gary mayor now reads: Mildred "Tinye" Alcorn, Jerome Prince, Carl "Doozie" Jones, Jerry "Freeman" Wilson, Karen Freeman-Wilson, Eddie Tarver Jr., James "Sirmack G.I." Edward McKnight II, Kerry Rice Sr., Gary City Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade and Joe L. White.
Jerry "Freeman" Wilson said he couldn't attend the election board's lottery because he had a doctor's visit following a recent surgery. But the lottery's results will ensure his recovery. "I'm happy about getting that spot above her," he said.
He denies anyone put him in the race to confuse voters. "The rumor is, I got in the race because I've got the name to help (Lake County Assessor Jerome) Prince. That is not true." Prince also denied he was behind Jerry Wilson's candidacy.
Jerry Wilson said, "Nobody put me in the race. This was my own doing. I really want to win, but I understand my chances are pretty slim. I believe Gary can be changed overnight."
He said he adopted the nickname Freeman, "because I am a free man. You cannot buy me off for something that isn't in the best interests of this city.
He said he was born and raised in Gary and still works as a union plumber, and he is tired of the abandoned houses in Gary. He said he would put a training program in place to teach young people building trades so local residents could rejuvenate the city.
The mayor couldn't be reached for comment.
The lottery also gave John Aguilera top ballot position over incumbent East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland, and Hobart City Councilman Jerry Herzog a spot over incumbent Hobart Mayor Brian K. Snedecor.