PORTAGE — The caucus of city Republican precinct committee members to elect a new mayor will be cut and dry Saturday morning.
Councilman John Cannon, R-4th, was the only person to file the necessary paperwork by Wednesday's deadline, Mike Simpson, Porter County Republican Chairman, said.
Cannon is set to replace convicted former mayor James Snyder. Snyder was found guilty in federal court on Feb. 14 of bribery and tax obstruction charges and is awaiting sentencing. His conviction removed him from office.
Since Snyder's conviction, Councilwoman Sue Lynch, D-at-large, has been acting mayor due to her position as city council president. Lynch and Cannon have been working closely together for the last two weeks to run the city.
Cannon will fill Snyder's term, which expires Dec. 31. He is also running for mayor in the November municipal elections. He is uncontested in the primary.
Lynch could be his opponent in November. Four Democrats, Lynch, clerk-treasurer Chris Stidham, city economic development director Andy Maletta and local Realtor Leo Hatch Jr., will face off in the May 7 primary.
Once Cannon is formally sworn in as mayor, Republican party officials will have to set another caucus date to fill his position until year's end on the city council.