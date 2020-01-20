{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester has filed for reelection.

Chidester, a Democrat, has served in the post for the past 18 years.

"I look forward to traveling the county to tell our citizens of the work I have done with the Restoration Court and Drug Court, and how I have worked to be the best judge possible for our citizens and how I have run one of the busiest dockets with efficiency, speed and fairness," he said in a prepared release.

After the upcoming retirement of Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, Chidester will be the longest-serving judge at the downtown Valparaiso courthouse, he said.

"I hope to continue that work for the next six years," he said.

Chidester said he has lived in Porter County since 1977 and has been a Valparaiso attorney since 1981.

