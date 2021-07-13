Judge OKs citizen suit challenging new law for emergency legislative sessions

A second lawsuit challenging a new Indiana statute permitting "emergency sessions" of the Republican-controlled General Assembly is moving forward after a Marion County judge rejected an attempt by Attorney General Todd Rokita to delay it.

Marion Superior Judge Timothy Oakes denied without comment Rokita's claim the lawsuit filed against the Legislature by John Whitaker, a one-time special counsel to Republican former Gov. Robert Orr, cannot proceed while the General Assembly remains in session.

State lawmakers this year shifted their usual adjournment deadline to Nov. 15 from April 29 so they can return to the Statehouse in the fall to complete the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative district boundaries that couldn't be done earlier this year due to the delayed release of updated population data by the U.S. Census Bureau because of COVID-19.

Rokita said that change means the legislative leaders sued by Whitaker are not subject to civil process — even though the General Assembly isn't actually meeting on a regular basis — and the case should be continued until sometime after the Legislature adjourns for the year.