Judge OKs law authorizing 'emergency' sessions of Indiana General Assembly

Dietrick said while only the governor can call a special session, the Legislature can enact laws allowing it to convene at any time or to simply remain in session all year long, as the General Assembly did this year to complete the once-a-decade redistricting process that was postponed from April due to COVID-19 data delays at the U.S. Census Bureau.

"The special sessions clause is thus one detail among many providing the mechanics for how the Legislature may gather to do its business, not an exclusive grant of inherently executive authority to the governor," Dietrick said.

The governor is almost certain to ask the Indiana Court of Appeals to review Dietrick's ruling. A subsequent appeal to the Indiana Supreme Court likewise is all but guaranteed.

In fact, the case already made one stop at the state's high court after Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, acting on behalf of the General Assembly, claimed a variety of procedural issues barred the case from being heard prior to at least mid-2022.

The Supreme Court on Aug. 27 denied Rokita's effort to temporarily halt the case. Dietrick separately rejected each of Rokita's six motions for summary judgment on procedural grounds.