Judge OKs law authorizing 'emergency' sessions of Indiana General Assembly

A Marion County judge ruled Thursday the General Assembly has the authority under the Indiana Constitution and state law to convene "emergency" legislative sessions without the governor's consent.
Marion Superior Judge Patrick Dietrick said the tradition of a single, annual Indiana legislative session is not a prohibition on the House and Senate meeting any time they want, for as long as they want, so long as the date, time and place of each session is fixed by law.
He said House Enrolled Act 1123, authorizing emergency sessions of up to 40 days when the Legislative Council determines action is needed to respond to a statewide emergency, meets that standard and passes constitutional muster following a 1984 revision that struck a constitutional mandate for the General Assembly to adjourn each year no later than April 30.
"The General Assembly now has complete authority to set the rules governing the timing of its sessions. It may extend its session indefinitely, or enact measures such as HEA 1123, giving it the ability to commence a session limited to a specified agenda," Dietrick said.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb claimed the new law — enacted April 15 by the Republican-controlled General Assembly over the governor's veto — infringed on his exclusive authority to reconvene the Legislature following adjournment of its regular session.
Dietrick said while only the governor can call a special session, the Legislature can enact laws allowing it to convene at any time or to simply remain in session all year long, as the General Assembly did this year to complete the once-a-decade redistricting process that was postponed from April due to COVID-19 data delays at the U.S. Census Bureau.
"The special sessions clause is thus one detail among many providing the mechanics for how the Legislature may gather to do its business, not an exclusive grant of inherently executive authority to the governor," Dietrick said.
The governor is almost certain to ask the Indiana Court of Appeals to review Dietrick's ruling. A subsequent appeal to the Indiana Supreme Court likewise is all but guaranteed.
In fact, the case already made one stop at the state's high court after Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, acting on behalf of the General Assembly, claimed a variety of procedural issues barred the case from being heard prior to at least mid-2022.
The Supreme Court on Aug. 27 denied Rokita's effort to temporarily halt the case. Dietrick separately rejected each of Rokita's six motions for summary judgment on procedural grounds.
Dietrick said Indiana governors have the inherent constitutional authority to seek redress from Indiana courts if the General Assembly passes a law the governor believes impermissibly infringes upon his or her constitutional authority, and no statute passed by the General Assembly can divest a governor of that authority.
The emergency session legislation was enacted in response to the governor's continuing declaration of a statewide public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It did not rescind any of the governor's emergency powers that have been the source of much consternation for some Hoosiers and their elected representatives, especially in connection with the governor's 2020 face mask directive and stay-at-home orders aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19.
Rather, state Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, the sponsor, said the statute ensures the Legislature has a seat at the table if a future governor dealing with a future emergency is less interested in listening to state lawmakers on an informal basis and new laws are needed to confront the emergency or rein in the governor.
"All this is saying is that, at some point, the peoples' voice must be heard — and the peoples' voice is us," Lehman said.