CROWN POINT — A judge has granted Hammond City Councilman Robert Markovich permission to contest his four-vote loss in the May 7 Democratic primary.
Lake Superior Court John Pera ordered the formation of a three-member recount commission to begin tallying the results of voting in all 46 Hammond precincts to determine the true winners of the three at-large seats on the City Council. The recount will start on June 13.
Lake election officials declared earlier this month that Councilwoman Janet Venecz, Councilman Daniel Spitale and Democratic challenger Katrina D. Alexander won the primary election.
They said Markovich, who has served three decades on the council, finished fourth, four votes behind Alexander.
Markovich is filing suit in Superior Court demanding a recount and contesting any possible fraud or mishaps in the election that could have affected the voting and its results.
The judge ordered Michelle Fajman, the county elections director, to assist the recount commission by delivering all voting materials, including paper ballots and electronic voting machines, for the recount to proceed.
The judge named Alfredo Estrada, a Democrat and an attorney; Christian Jorgensen, a Republican, a Lake County Councilman and an attorney; and James Oliver, a county elections board mechanic, to serve on the recount commission doing the new tally.
Jorgensen was himself involved in a recount last year when he had to defend his two-vote victory over then-incumbent Councilman Eldon Strong against a similar recount.