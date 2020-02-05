Judge reaches breaking point, declares mistrial in industrial death case

Allen had told jurors Tuesday he intended to seek between $10 million and $15 million for the surviving family members of Gish.

The way Allen told it, Gish, a long-time millwright, had been asked to repair a leaking water line used to cool a basic oxygen furnace at the mill.

Scaffolding was erected by Solid Platforms for the job adjacent to the furnace, he said. But after a mill official noticed that the flexible water line was coming into contact with the scaffolding guardrails, two sides of the guardrails were removed to allow for clearance.

"The contractor should say, 'No,'" Allen said of removing the guardrails. "It's the contractor who is responsible."

At some point during the repair, Gish fell from the scaffolding in what Allen described as a "trap set by Solid Platforms."

Knox argued that when the guardrails were removed, his client properly "tagged it out," meaning the scaffolding was marked at the designated access point with a red tag not to be used. The method of communication is standard, he said.

At no time was Solid Platforms called back by ArcelorMittal to make the scaffolding safely usable, he said.