Judge reaches breaking point, declares mistrial in industrial death case

VALPARAISO — After rejecting four requests for a mistrial during opening arguments Tuesday in an industrial death case, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer followed through on a vow Wednesday to halt the civil trial if the missteps continued.
Clymer declared a mistrial at the request of attorneys for the Portage-based scaffolding company, Solid Platforms.
The company was being sued by surviving family members of Kenneth Gish, who fell from scaffolding to his death while working Aug. 21, 2015 at the ArcelorMittal plant in Burns Harbor.
"The court felt that the jury was unfairly prejudiced," said the family's attorney Kenneth J. Allen, who was the target of the complaints during opening arguments and again Wednesday. "Of course I respect the court's ruling, but I respectively disagree."
The details surrounding Wednesday's mistrial were not immediately clear, but the complaints by Solid Platforms during opening arguments surrounded Allen's use of video and still images contrary to a court order.
Allen said Wednesday he intends to refile the case and seek a new trial date.
“Because the matter involves pending litigation, we are not able to comment beyond the positions we took in open court," said attorney Tracy Knox, who represented Solid Platforms.
Allen had told jurors Tuesday he intended to seek between $10 million and $15 million for the surviving family members of Gish.
The way Allen told it, Gish, a long-time millwright, had been asked to repair a leaking water line used to cool a basic oxygen furnace at the mill.
Scaffolding was erected by Solid Platforms for the job adjacent to the furnace, he said. But after a mill official noticed that the flexible water line was coming into contact with the scaffolding guardrails, two sides of the guardrails were removed to allow for clearance.
"The contractor should say, 'No,'" Allen said of removing the guardrails. "It's the contractor who is responsible."
At some point during the repair, Gish fell from the scaffolding in what Allen described as a "trap set by Solid Platforms."
Knox argued that when the guardrails were removed, his client properly "tagged it out," meaning the scaffolding was marked at the designated access point with a red tag not to be used. The method of communication is standard, he said.
At no time was Solid Platforms called back by ArcelorMittal to make the scaffolding safely usable, he said.
Gish and another mill employee accessed the scaffolding by an improper route that was both unsafe and that did not bring them into contact with the red flag, Knox said. Solid Platforms knew nothing about the men accessing the scaffolding in an unauthorized manner and did not flag that route because it should not have been used in the first place.