Judge to hear arguments in governor's lawsuit against General Assembly

An Indianapolis judge has scheduled oral arguments focused on the constitutionality of a new Indiana law permitting the General Assembly to convene during statewide emergencies without obtaining the governor's consent for a special session.

Marion Superior Judge Patrick Dietrick announced Thursday he will hold a one-hour hearing at 12:30 p.m. Region time June 16.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb sued the Republican-controlled General Assembly April 27 after lawmakers enacted House Enrolled Act 1123, notwithstanding the governor's veto.

The statute, which took effect immediately, allows the General Assembly to convene itself for up to 40 days whenever its 16-member Legislative Council decides action is needed to respond to a statewide emergency.

Holcomb claims the new law infringes on the governor's sole authority to call a special legislation session and thereby violates the separation of powers required by the Indiana Constitution.