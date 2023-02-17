EAST CHICAGO — A judge has upheld the city’s new political map in a victory for Common Council opponents of Mayor Anthony Copeland.

However, the battle over city district lines isn’t over yet, Crown Point attorney Jewel Harris Jr., who represents the mayor, said Friday afternoon.

Lake Superior Court Civil Division Judge Bruce D. Parent issued a ruling Friday rejecting the mayor’s request for an injunction.

The mayor wanted the court to throw out a district map that a council majority framed but failed to pass before the Dec. 31, 2022, deadline.

The judge ruled that the council was at fault for being tardy, but the mayor’s alternative — returning to an map made obsolete by population changes — would unfairly disenfranchise some voters.

The decision is a victory for the council majority that passed the map over the mayor’s opposition, Councilman Robert Garcia said Friday.

The mayor and the council majority have been in a long power struggle for control over the city’s spending priorities, including salaries and working conditions for police and firefighters.

They must now face the voters this spring.

Copeland and eight of the nine council members must overcome a score of challengers to win reelection.

The current dispute is over how to equitably divide the city’s 30,000-plus residents into six single-member council districts that ensures the country’s one man-one vote principle.

State law required a new map to be created because East Chicago lost population between 2010, when the old district map was drawn, and the 2020 U.S. census.

The judge ruled that the mayor’s injunctive demand would harm the public good because the map the mayor favors is inequitable because of population differences between council districts.

Evidence at a court hearing Thursday showed a 58% deviation between the populations within the now-larger 2nd District and smaller 3rd District.

Kelsey Kauffman, an expert redistricting witness, testified that the population difference means that if the city kept the old district map in place, a vote cast in the 2nd District would be worth half of a vote cast in the 3rd District.

Harris said the mayor should still prevail in the case because the deadline for redistricting was Dec. 31, 2022, but the council waited until Dec. 28 before passing an ordinance creating the boundaries designed to make the six districts more equal in population.

The redistricting ordinance didn’t land on the mayor’s desk until Dec. 29, and he chose to turn down the council’s map by not signing it within 10 days — exercising a so-called pocket veto.

The council overrode his veto at their next meeting, Jan. 8 — more than week after the Dec. 31 deadline required by state law.