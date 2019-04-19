INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House readily agreed Thursday to authorize the assessment of a supplemental annual fee on property taxpayers in eight Northwest Indiana counties adjacent to the Kankakee or Yellow rivers.
The Republican-controlled chamber voted 84-2 to accept the Senate's version of House Enrolled Act 1270, including the extra fee to generate $3 million a year, starting in 2021, for flood control prevention projects to be undertaken by a reconstituted Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission.
If signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, the annual fee for each county would be: Lake $428,298; Porter $300,941; LaPorte $707,624; Newton $103,645; Jasper $190,138; Marshall $586,168; St. Joseph $377,882; and Starke $295,469, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.
Under the plan, county officials could use existing tax revenue to cover their share, which is based on how much land in each county drains into the rivers, or impose a special assessment on each parcel of property located in the river basins.
The maximum allowable assessment is $1 per acre for farmland, $7 for a residential parcel, $50 for commercial and $360 for industrial or utility, according to the legislation.
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, said the Kankakee River, in particular, has been neglected for the past 75 years, and urgently needs river bank stabilization, channel reconstruction, sediment removal, water storage and other projects to prevent a repeat of last year's devastating floods in southern Lake and Porter counties.
That work initially will begin later this year using $2.3 million allocated to the commission in the two-year state budget.