Keep things civil, St. John residents told

ST. JOHN — A reminder of the town’s ordinance outlining the parameters for public comment lit a fire under some residents at Thursday night's Town Council meeting.
One resident was escorted from the meeting room.
Because of what was considered hostile public comment between some residents and the council during previous meetings, Council President Mark Barenie reminded residents of the rules and read the town's Civility Statement, which includes Ordinance 1623.
The ordinance, adopted in 2016, states, in part, “any individual who makes personal, impertinent or slanderous remarks, or who becomes boisterous or delays or interrupts the proceedings or peace of the meeting … who refuse to obey the orders of the council … shall be barred from further participation in the proceedings.”
Barenie continued, “In the event that any disturbances or disorderly conduct during the public meeting, including, but not limited to yelling, or using abusive or offensive language, the presiding officer shall authorize to restore order and direct appropriate actions, including but not limited to having a person physically removed or escorted from the meeting or town property.”
Under the ordinance, the council also requests public comment be restricted to agenda topics. Off-topic comments could be considered impertinent and/or repetitive and could potentially not be allowed. Barenie added that off-topic comments will be “uniquely identified moving forward.”
Adrian Bugariu was one resident who voiced his concern about the civility statement, among other things, during public comment at Thursday's meeting.
After first personally addressing Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff, Bugariu mentioned a restraining order filed against him by a St. John resident.
“You’re getting off topic. You’re done,” Barenie told Bugariu.
Disregarding demands to end his remarks during further public comment, Bugariu was escorted out of the room by St. John police by the request of the council.
While the ordinance may not contain the exact language used in the Civility Statement, Svetanoff told The Times that Section One of the ordinance adopts Roberts Rules of Order. The latest revision of Roberts Rules of Order contains specific procedures regarding the chair’s ability and duty to maintain order in the meeting and, if necessary, has full authority to order the removal of a non-member.
"In the case of last (Thursday) evening, the chair was in fact guided by a judicious appraisal of the situation, by reading the Civility Statement and making the reasonable request that all attendees of the meeting please conduct themselves accordingly," he said.
Other residents took to the podium to voice their concerns to the council, which included questions on whether the ordinance could potentially violate First Amendment rights.
Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez referenced a recent incident that occurred during a Hammond City Council meeting. A resident challenging the Hammond Council President Bob Markovich for the 3rd District seat was nearly prevented from speaking in opposition to an ordinance sponsored by Councilman Anthony Higgs.
St. John Councilwoman Libby Popovic said the ordinance is not outlined to “limit” any speech, but to “keep some sort of decorum.”
“The rules … are all laid out sufficiently as to what can be monitored. You are given three minutes, and those are monitored by the presiding official who does have the authority to do what happened today — and that’s unfortunate because it shouldn’t happen,” Popovic said. “Hopefully that won’t happen anymore.”
“They entertain public comment here at the Town Council level, and we have a right to entertain that comment. We have a right to enforce it in a content-neutral way,” Svetanoff told The Times. “The gentleman tonight, as the civility statement stated, that anyone making loud, yelling, abusive language, which he was doing, could be escorted out. There was a number of people who did that that weren't escorted out. He was a repeat offender.
"It's not something that the town enjoys doing, but we have to maintain civility."
The next Town Council meeting is March 18.