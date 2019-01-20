VALPARAISO — Last year's race for the Porter Superior Court seat held by Judge Jeffrey Clymer appears to have attracted the largest amount of campaign contributions of any local contest.
But it's hard to tell for sure because candidates in several key races failed to file their annual campaign finance reports by the noon Wednesday deadline.
Candidates failing to file the reports face a potential fine of $50 each day they are late, up to a maximum of $1,000, according to J. Bradley King, co-director at the Indiana Election Division at the Secretary of State's office.
It is up to the Porter County Election Board to take any enforcement action, he said.
The local election board will be hosting a meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the county administration center at 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.
Republican Election Board member David Bengs was uncertain if the issue of late finance forms will be taken up by the group.
The meeting agenda calls for reorganization and election discussion.
Democrats gained control of the board with last year's victory of Jessica Bailey as county clerk and by default, her placement on the three-member election board.
Candidates who did not file their annual reports by the Wednesday deadline include Republican Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good and unsuccessful Democratic challenger Donna Perdue; Republican Karen Martin, who ran a failed bid for county auditor; Democrat Bob Poparad and Republican Mike Jessen, who made successful bids for the County Council; Republican Mark Hoffman, who made a failed bid for County Council; Democrat Lily Schaefer, who ran a failed race for county recorder; Democrat Randy Wilkening, who ran a failed race for coroner; and Republican Jon Miller, who ran a failed race for county clerk, according to online records maintained by county government.
Clymer, a Republican, reported contributions of $69,962 last year for his successful bid to hold on to the judge seat he was appointed to in October 2017 by Gov. Eric Holcomb to replace Bill Alexa, who retired that same month.
His challenger, Democrat Clay Patton, received $55,231 in contributions last year, according to his report.
Both candidates reported spending all their money during the year.
Democrat Gary Germann reported contributions of $47,166 last year in his successful bid to unseat Republican Porter County Prosecutor Brian Gensel.
Gensel reported $41,779 in contributions for the year, according to his report.
Republican Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes reported contributions of $21,425 for the year; Democratic Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik reported contributions of $12,474; Republican Porter County Recorder Chuck Harris reported contributions of $11,583; and Democratic Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey reported contributions of $10,701.