Key deadlines loom as General Assembly nears session midpoint

Hundreds of proposals for new Indiana laws filed just three weeks ago at the Statehouse soon no longer will be eligible for consideration.

The Indiana General Assembly is about to hit its first deadlines for the “short session,” and left behind will be scores of measures that lacked the urgency or broad support needed to continue moving through the legislative process.

In the House, legislation filed by state representatives must advance out of committee by midday Tuesday to remain on track toward becoming law.

Anything that fails to get committee approval generally is “dead” for the remainder of the year, though there are some extraordinary parliamentary maneuvers available to unusually skilled lawmakers that occasionally can bring a dead proposal back to life.

Measures that advance out of a House committee then have until Monday to win the endorsement of the full chamber to go to the Senate — or they too are done for.

Across the rotunda, the Senate committee deadline is Thursday, and all legislation originating in the Senate must be approved by the full chamber no later than Feb. 1 to proceed to the House.