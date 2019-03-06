Key Democratic caucus ready to work with GOP governor on Indiana bias crime legislation

INDIANAPOLIS — An influential group of Democratic state representatives is supporting Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's efforts to restore a list of protected classes to Senate-approved bias crime legislation now pending in the House.
Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, or IBLC, recently declared that the revised version of Senate Bill 12 "is nothing more than a weak, watered-down effort to try and appease groups that choose not to believe that such crimes exist."
"Those of us in the IBLC who serve in the House will not be quiet on bias crimes," said state Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, the caucus chairwoman.
"We will take every opportunity to pass a bias crimes law that protects all Hoosiers, regardless of a person’s race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, disability, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation or age."
Those protected classes were included in the bias crime legislation approved Feb. 18 by the Senate Public Policy Committee.
They were deleted a day later, following a private meeting of Republican senators, and replaced with a provision codifying the ability of judges to consider any relevant factor, including bias, in deciding whether a criminal sentence should exceed the advisory prison term.
Holcomb last week broke with his party and called on Hoosiers to directly pressure House Republicans into restoring the protected classes list, without which, the governor said, Indiana will remain among the five states lacking a bias crime statute.
Shackleford said Holcomb is right: "Indiana needs a bias crimes law, and we will get one."
"The House supermajority will not be able to avoid voting on these issues, no matter how many parliamentary tricks they may choose to use. When we are done, the people of Indiana will know exactly how Indiana House Republicans feel about bias crimes."
The House Courts and Criminal Code Committee, led by state Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, has not yet scheduled a hearing on the bias crime legislation.