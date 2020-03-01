Korean pharmaceutical company faces deadline to buy building

MERRILLVILLE — The former Fieldhouse building could revert to the town if a deal isn’t in place soon to buy the property.
Oh Pharmaceutical, a Korean-based company, has been leasing the site from the Purdue Research Foundation since 2014, and the lease is set to expire March 31.
Bill Barnes, operations and entrepreneurial manager at the Purdue Technology Center in the Purdue Research Park, said the lease calls for the company to buy the facility by that time. If that doesn’t happen, the building will go back to the town, which briefly owned the property before it was donated to the Purdue Research Foundation about six years ago.
Barnes said he believes Oh Pharmaceutical is making every effort to have a deal in place before the end of March.
A representative from the company wasn’t immediately available to comment.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said it’s possible Merrillville could set a new deadline for Oh Pharmaceutical if an agreement isn’t reached by then.
In December, Pettit said Oh Pharmaceutical already had a floor plan created for the site in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads.
“They’ve got their build-out plan for the laboratory, they’re ready to go,” Pettit said at that time.
If the property is purchased by the company, Pettit expects Oh Pharmaceutical will seek personal property tax abatement for the equipment it will use to create its medical products, such as IV kits.
If the building isn’t acquired by the company, Merrillville would place the site on the market, Pettit said.
His preference is for Oh Pharmaceutical to take ownership of the structure.
“I don’t want to lose those high-tech jobs” the company would bring to Merrillville, Pettit said.
In 2014, Oh Pharmaceutical representatives indicated the company would initially create 50 jobs and invest millions of dollars during its first three years of operation in Merrillville.
The number of jobs created by the company would increase as operations expand.
If the property reverts to the town, Pettit believes it wouldn’t take long to sell the site.
Barnes said he has received inquiries about the building “once every two weeks for the last three to four years.”
Whether sold to Oh Pharmaceutical or a different entity, Merrillville will use proceeds from the sale to retire a 2014 bond issue associated with the Broadway tax increment financing district.
The council in 2014 authorized $3.2 million in debt to acquire the facility to attract Oh Pharmaceutical to the town.
After buying the property, Merrillville donated the structure to the Purdue Research Foundation. The foundation established the lease with Oh Pharmaceutical, which has been making monthly lease payments since then.
Donating the land to the Purdue Research Foundation was necessary so property taxes could still be collected from the site. Merrillville has used the tax funds to make bond payments.