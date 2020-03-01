Korean pharmaceutical company faces deadline to buy building

If the property is purchased by the company, Pettit expects Oh Pharmaceutical will seek personal property tax abatement for the equipment it will use to create its medical products, such as IV kits.

If the building isn’t acquired by the company, Merrillville would place the site on the market, Pettit said.

His preference is for Oh Pharmaceutical to take ownership of the structure.

“I don’t want to lose those high-tech jobs” the company would bring to Merrillville, Pettit said.

In 2014, Oh Pharmaceutical representatives indicated the company would initially create 50 jobs and invest millions of dollars during its first three years of operation in Merrillville.

The number of jobs created by the company would increase as operations expand.

If the property reverts to the town, Pettit believes it wouldn’t take long to sell the site.

Barnes said he has received inquiries about the building “once every two weeks for the last three to four years.”

Whether sold to Oh Pharmaceutical or a different entity, Merrillville will use proceeds from the sale to retire a 2014 bond issue associated with the Broadway tax increment financing district.