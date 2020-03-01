Kuwait donates $10M for Operation Desert Storm memorial championed by former Indiana senator

The government of Kuwait is donating $10 million to help fund the construction of the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial that will be located near the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., led the charge to authorize and site the memorial commemorating the 1990-91 Persian Gulf war that liberated Kuwait from Saddam Hussein's Iraqi invaders and preserved the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia.
The Kuwaiti ambassador to the United States, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said his nation is pleased to contribute to the memorial because, once complete, it will embody and eternalize the strong relationship between Kuwait and the United States.
The memorial also will stand as a reminder to future generations of the countries, soldiers and martyrs that freed Kuwait, the ambassador said.
Scott Stump, an Indiana native who is president and CEO of the memorial's governing association, said the organization is "honored and humbled by this tremendous show of support."
"This lead donation by the government of Kuwait is an important validation of the historical importance of Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, and is a display of the deep, special and lasting friendship between our two countries," Stump said.
The projected cost of the memorial is $40 million. The Kuwait donation, along with other recently gifted funds, has put the memorial group approximately halfway toward meeting that expense.
Federal law requires all the money be in hand before construction can begin. No tax dollars are permitted to be used to build the memorial.
Stump is optimistic the money can be raised and construction completed by 2021, in time for the 30th anniversary of the war's end.
Records show more than 60,000 Hoosiers served in the conflict.
Donnelly previously has said: "Our nation's monuments share the story of our country. It can't fully be told without a National Desert Storm War Memorial."
"Perhaps more importantly, the nearly 400 fallen servicemembers of this war deserve a memorial for their sacrifice, and those who fought alongside them deserve a place of remembrance and healing," Donnelly said.
Donations to help fund construction of the memorial can be made to the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association online at ndswm.org.