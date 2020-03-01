Kuwait donates $10M for Operation Desert Storm memorial championed by former Indiana senator

The government of Kuwait is donating $10 million to help fund the construction of the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial that will be located near the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., led the charge to authorize and site the memorial commemorating the 1990-91 Persian Gulf war that liberated Kuwait from Saddam Hussein's Iraqi invaders and preserved the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia.

The Kuwaiti ambassador to the United States, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said his nation is pleased to contribute to the memorial because, once complete, it will embody and eternalize the strong relationship between Kuwait and the United States.

The memorial also will stand as a reminder to future generations of the countries, soldiers and martyrs that freed Kuwait, the ambassador said.

Scott Stump, an Indiana native who is president and CEO of the memorial's governing association, said the organization is "honored and humbled by this tremendous show of support."