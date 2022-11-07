Lake commissioner named treasurer for Association of Indiana Counties

CROWN POINT — The presiding officer of the three-member Lake County Board of Commissioners has been selected to help lead the organization representing all Indiana counties at the Statehouse.

Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, is the new treasurer for the Association of Indiana Counties and a member of its board of directors.

"I am excited to rejoin the board, especially in such an important position," Repay said. "I look forward to working with membership and the executive team to further the mission of AIC."

Repay was elected treasurer during the group's annual meeting in September and took up the role Nov. 1. He previously served on its board of directors in 2013 and as a regional vice president in 2017.

The board sets policies and legislative goals for AIC and works to enact them into state law during the annual session of the Indiana General Assembly that begins in January.

Repay is in the middle of his third four-year term as a member of Lake County's executive branch as the commissioner for District 3, which contains North Township.

He previously spent two years overseeing the county's finances as a member of the Lake County council.