Lake commissioner named treasurer for Association of Indiana Counties

CROWN POINT — The presiding officer of the three-member Lake County Board of Commissioners has been selected to help lead the organization representing all Indiana counties at the Statehouse.
Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, is the new treasurer for the
Association of Indiana Counties and a member of its board of directors.
"I am excited to rejoin the board, especially in such an important position," Repay said. "I look forward to working with membership and the executive team to further the mission of AIC."
Repay was elected treasurer during the group's annual meeting in September and took up the role Nov. 1. He previously served on its board of directors in 2013 and as a regional vice president in 2017.
The board sets policies and legislative goals for AIC and works to enact them into state law during the annual session of the Indiana General Assembly that begins in January.
Repay is in the middle of his third four-year term as a member of Lake County's executive branch as the commissioner for District 3, which contains North Township.
He previously spent two years overseeing the county's finances as a member of the Lake County council.
Here are top races on the ballot in Northwest Indiana
U.S. Senate
Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., left, and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., are competing for a six-year term representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate.
Times file photos
U.S. House, District 1
Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green, of Crown Point, left, and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, are competing for a two-year term representing Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in the U.S. House.
Photos provided
Indiana secretary of state
Republican Diego Morales, of Indianapolis, left, and Democrat Destiny Wells, of Indianapolis, are competing for a four-year term overseeing Indiana's elections as secretary of state.
Photos provided
Indiana state auditor
Democrat ZeNai Brooks, of Indianapolis, left, and Republican State Auditor Tera Klutz, of Fishers, are competing for a four-year term making sure Indiana's bills are paid on time as state auditor.
Photos provided
Indiana state treasurer
Democratic Monroe County Treasurer Jessica McClellan, of Bloomington, left, and Republican Daniel Elliott, of Martinsville, are competing for a four-year term managing a portion of Indiana's finances as state treasurer.
Photos provided
Indiana Senate, District 1
State Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, left, and Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, are competing for a four-year term representing Indiana Senate District 1, which includes all of Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville and St. John, along with unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
Photos provided
Indiana Senate, District 4
Republican former Porter County Councilman Jeff Larson, of Chesterton, left, and state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, are competing for a four-year term representing Indiana Senate District 4, which includes northern Porter County and northwest LaPorte County.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 9
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, left, and Republican Dion Bergeron, of Michigan City, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 9, which contains northeast Porter County, including Chesterton, and the shoreline communities of LaPorte County, including Michigan City.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 10
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, left, and Republican Manuel Maldonado, of Portage Township, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 10, which includes Portage and other communities in northwest Porter County.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 12
Republican Charles Kallas, of Griffith, left, and state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 12, which includes Munster, Highland and Griffith.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 15
State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, left, and Democrat Chris Kukuch, of Schererville, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 15, which includes Dyer, St. John, Schererville and northern Hanover Township.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 19
Former state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, left, and state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 19, which includes Crown Point, Winfield, Lakes of the Four Seasons and nearby unincorporated areas in Lake and Porter counties.
Photos provided
Lake County sheriff
Republican Dave Crane, of Cedar Lake, left, and Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., of Crown Point, are competing for a four-term as Lake County sheriff.
Photos provided
