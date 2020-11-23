Lake commissioners assert county council lacks power to sue in purchasing tug of war

On the other hand, if she still allows the lawsuit to proceed, the commissioners note the council's authority to override a commissioners' veto was deleted from state law in 2019, and the council therefore cannot take control over county purchasing and data processing without the commissioners' consent.

"The council has no statutory authority to override a veto of an ordinance by the commissioners," says the filing by commissioners' attorney Joseph Chapelle.

A response by the council, through its attorney, Ray Szarmach, is expected to be filed in coming weeks.

Szarmach is likely to point out the statutory change eliminating the council's ability to override a veto also deleted the procedure the commissioners must follow to veto a council-approved ordinance in the first place, leaving the commissioners with no power to nix council actions.

In that case, the council could pursue its claim the commissioners lack the authority to oversee county purchasing and data processing because a never-implemented 1981 Indiana statute delegates those powers in Lake County to the county council.

The commissioners contend, however, that purchasing and data processing both require forming contracts, which is a power specifically and exclusively delegated to the county executive under state law.