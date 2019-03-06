CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday moved forward with plans to improve power and building infrastructure at the county fairgrounds ahead of this year’s fair.
Commissioners awarded a contract to Highland-based James F. Giannini & Associates to draw up specifications for burying power lines that are currently suspended on utility poles along one of the entrances to the property.
Many of the poles are rotted and unstable, creating a danger to fairgoers, according to Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville.
"The whole thing could fall down," he told The Times, noting that some of the utility poles swayed noticeably when pushed.
Commissioners are also concerned the power lines are suspended above the fair's busy concessions area. Burying the lines would avert a situation where a vehicle hits a utility pole and sends live wires crashing down on a crowd.
The $24,205 contract calls for drawings and cost estimates for the project, which will be bid out later. Giannini & Associates will oversee the relocation of power lines along with whichever contractor is chosen, Tippy said.
Also Wednesday, commissioners awarded a $4,600 contract to Giannini & Associates for a structural inspection report on three buildings at the fairgrounds. The buildings — a storage shed used by the Sheriff's Department, a first aid building and a fishing shack — are dilapidated and in need of repairs or possible demolition, commissioners said.
The inspection report is the first phase in a tentative plan to improve the facilities so they can be safely used at the county fair. Depending on the cost of replacement, the county might be better served using temporary structures at fair time, according to Tippy.
“If we had to tear it down and put up a first aid tent, we could do that,” he said.