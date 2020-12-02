Lake Commissioners indefinitely postpone $200,000 in sheriff purchase requests

CROWN POINT — The Lake County sheriff's office ultimately might have an easier time getting approval for its various purchases if the Lake County Council succeeds in its lawsuit that aims to wrest control of county purchasing from the Lake County commissioners.

In the meantime, however, the commissioners are putting off action on most sheriff's office purchasing while the lawsuit between the county's legislative branch (council) and executive branch (commissioners) is pending.

On Wednesday, the two Democratic and one Republican commissioners unanimously agreed to indefinitely postpone $197,699.20 in sheriff purchase requests after previously opting to defer action on most of the purchases from meeting to meeting.

Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, said postponement accords with the advice of legal counsel concerning the commissioners' exclusive authority to negotiate contracts on behalf of the county.

The council contends it should be making those decisions, instead of the commissioners, based on a never-implemented 1981 Indiana statute that appears to delegate purchasing authority in Lake County to the council.