Lake commissioner's race a Scheub-Tippy rematch

The three-member Lake County Board of Commissioners wields the executive powers of county government, awarding tens of millions of dollars annually in private vendor contracts for the supplies, equipment, technical advice and capital improvements.

The 2nd District is home to most of the county’s unincorporated highways, storm water drains and county government buildings, and its commissioner is the principal overseer of the vendor contracts associated with essential government services there.

Tippy came to the commissioner’s office with 30 years of experience in managing capital improvements in the private business sector, as well as a dozen years of government budget making during his time on the Schererville Town Council.

Tippy said he has spent his first term at commissioner overhauling the county government’s purchasing system to eliminate haphazard practices of awarding vendor contracts he said was laced with political favoritism.

He said he has increased the number of qualified contractors who do business with the county from one to 50. A contractor must have the proper professional training — as defined by recent county ordinance — to receive the “qualified” brand name.