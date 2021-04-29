 Skip to main content
Lake commissioners seek delay in transferring power over purchasing to county council
Lake County Government Center

 Marc Chase

HAMMOND — The Lake County commissioners asked a superior court judge Wednesday to postpone implementation of his April 16 order transferring control of the county's purchasing and data processing departments to the county council.

The request for a stay, filed by commissioners attorney Matthew Fech, urges Judge John Sedia to maintain the status quo at least until the May 17 deadline for the commissioners to file a notice of appeal or a motion to correct error.

Fech said Sedia's ruling in no way eliminated the commissioners' statutory power "to negotiate contracts for the county."

Yet, Fech said the commissioners have been "advised through a variety of vendors" that the council "is going to commence issuing contracts."

Fech said leaving the county's purchasing process unchanged until the commissioners decide whether to seek review by the Indiana Court of Appeals is necessary to preserve the commissioners' appellate rights.

In his original order, Sedia said a 1981 Indiana law expressly assigns authority over purchasing and data processing to the Lake County Council, regardless of whether the council has chosen to exercise that authority in the years since.

He said the council's 2020 ordinances claiming control of purchasing and data processing from the commissioners were sufficient for the council to actually take over the departments.

The separation of powers battle originated in part with the council objecting to the commissioners repeatedly declining to award contracts to buy some law enforcement equipment requested by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., despite the council appropriating money for the purchases.

Download PDF Motion to stay ruling in Lake County Council v. Lake County Commissioners
Download PDF Court ruling in Lake County Council v. Lake County Commissioners
