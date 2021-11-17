Lake commissioners, sheriff clash over county jail health care costs

But Repay said he's been unable to confirm that suspicion because the sheriff refused to allow NCCHC evaluators to visit the jail, leaving the commissioners largely in the dark when it comes to deciding whether to spend a quarter-million dollars every other week on jail health care.

"You can't come up and tell us that you've negotiated this great contract to service the inmates and then not let us have a chance to look at the conditions, the performance," Repay said.

"We can't effectively do our job at the Board of Commissioners without good, accurate information."

Martinez said the evaluators were kept out because nearly everyone was kept out of the jail amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to the potential for increased spread of the coronavirus.

He said CHI was instrumental in getting the Lake County Jail out of federal oversight and he sees no reason to dump the company now that Department of Justice minders have exited the jail.

"We are happy with CHI and would like to extend the current contract or renew our contract. Working with CHI allows us to maintain a continuum of service at the highest level in our medical department," Martinez said.