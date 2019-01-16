CROWN POINT — The Lake County Commissioners have vetoed a new ordinance widening a prohibition on gunfire in residential south.
Commissioners Kyle Allen, D-Gary, Mike Repay, D-Hammond and Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville voted 3-0 Wednesday against a law that would ban the discharge of firearms near neighboring homes from 300 feet to 700 feet in unincorporated county areas.
A crowd of gun owners applauded when the vote was announced. About 100 people packed the meeting room for the second time in eight days to show their displeasure over the restrictions.
Several members of the crowd said the restrictions fall unfairly on south county residents, like themselves, who previously had the freedom to safely target practice on their real estate parcels of five or more acres, but would be denied that right because of an unfriendly neighbor.
The seven-member County Council first took this issue up last July when residents of a rural subdivision near Lowell complained gun owners were peppering their properties with errant bullets.
Council members passed an ordinance last month setting up a 300-foot exclusion zone as a compromise between gun safety and gun rights.
The council reconsidered and widened that zone to 700 feet Jan. 8 and added two exceptions: the exclusion zone wouldn't apply to hunters during hunting season or any time of the year for gun owners who get signed permission from their adjacent neighbors to discharge weapons at a closer distance.
