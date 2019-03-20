CROWN POINT — A divided Lake County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a new armored police vehicle on Wednesday, giving the sheriff’s department a priority item on its 2019 wish list.
In a 2-1 vote, commissioners awarded a $340,000 contract to Virginia-based Alpine Armoring to custom-build the new armored personnel carrier.
The vehicle will replace the police department’s 40-year-old armored vehicle, which has become an operational liability due to maintenance problems.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez has pushed hard for a replacement vehicle, arguing its mid-six-figure price tag is justified by its use in a wide variety of emergency situations. Police have deployed the current armored vehicle on more than than 200 “high-risk” operations since 2016, according to Martinez.
“The armored vehicle is not an offensive tool — it’s a tool to protect lives,” he said earlier this month, noting the new model will double as a certified ambulance for wounded officers and civilians.
Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, voted against the purchase, questioning whether a new armored vehicle is enough of a priority to warrant its expense.
“I don’t like the idea of spending $350,000 on a military-style vehicle,” he said. “I think we could spend the money better somewhere else.”
The Lake County Council set aside $365,000 in the 2019 budget to purchase a new armored vehicle with casino revenues. Alpine Armoring’s winning bid met sheriff’s department specifications while coming in about 7 percent below budget, according to Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville.
“The new vehicle is not a military attack vehicle,” Tippy said in a statement. “It is a 21st century police vehicle that protects police officers and civilians in high-risk situations.”
Also Wednesday, commissioners approved nearly $8 million worth of contracts with local construction firms to repair county roads after a rough winter.
The spending is part of a “floating” roadwork budget of about $10 million, Tippy said, noting the county’s unit-price contracts allow it to pay for road repairs on an as-needed basis.
“We are shooting to spend that money as efficiently as possible,” he said.