Lake commissioners tout investments, identify unemployment as persistent challenge

"Not only has the goal of the board of commissioners been to develop in areas of unincorporated Lake County, but also to redevelop areas in Lake County which have been abandoned by previous industrial companies," the report says.

To that end, the commissioners said last year the county invested more than $13 million in road and bridge improvements throughout the county to make it easier and more efficient for individuals and businesses to travel within and through Lake County.

The county also provided a total of $300,000 to the Gary Public Transportation Corp. and North Township Dial-A-Ride to help provide public transportation to north county residents, as well as $84,150 to South Lake County Community Services for transportation, the commissioners said.

Public safety, however, still consumed the lion's share of county spending, with more than 80% of last year's budget going toward the county jail, sheriff's department, courts, clerk and prosecutor.

The commissioners noted in December the U.S. Department of Justice finally ended its oversight of the Lake County Jail more than 10 years after the federal government determined Lake County was violating the civil rights of jail inmates by denying them adequate medical and mental health care.