Lake commissioners tout investments, identify unemployment as persistent challenge

CROWN POINT — Lake County is making strides in attracting new businesses and improving its infrastructure, but joblessness remains among the county's persistent challenges.
That's the message the three Lake County commissioners, who lead county government operations, delivered last week in their annual "State of the County" report to the seven-member county council, which oversees the county's finances.
The commissioners — Mike Repay, D-Hammond; Kyle Allen, D-Gary; and Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville — said Lake County needs to diversify its industrial base and attract more commercial businesses because the county's unemployment rate consistently is among the highest in Indiana.
For example, in December 2019, the Lake County unemployment rate was 4.9%, compared to the 3.2% unemployment rate for the state of Indiana and the 3.5% national unemployment rate.
According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the highest number of unemployed workers in Lake County in December lived in the county's heavy industry hubs of East Chicago (7%), Gary (6.7%) and Hammond (5.4%) along Lake Michigan.
Data show unemployment was significantly lower in the central and southern portions of the county, including Schererville (3.4%) and Crown Point (3.8%).
The commissioners said in 2020 they will work with the Lake County Economic Alliance to attract new businesses to the county.
"Not only has the goal of the board of commissioners been to develop in areas of unincorporated Lake County, but also to redevelop areas in Lake County which have been abandoned by previous industrial companies," the report says.
To that end, the commissioners said last year the county invested more than $13 million in road and bridge improvements throughout the county to make it easier and more efficient for individuals and businesses to travel within and through Lake County.
The county also provided a total of $300,000 to the Gary Public Transportation Corp. and North Township Dial-A-Ride to help provide public transportation to north county residents, as well as $84,150 to South Lake County Community Services for transportation, the commissioners said.
Public safety, however, still consumed the lion's share of county spending, with more than 80% of last year's budget going toward the county jail, sheriff's department, courts, clerk and prosecutor.
The commissioners noted in December the U.S. Department of Justice finally ended its oversight of the Lake County Jail more than 10 years after the federal government determined Lake County was violating the civil rights of jail inmates by denying them adequate medical and mental health care.
They said the county remains committed to ensuring the jail continues to comply with federal directives, maintains adequate mental health services for jail inmates, and has sufficient staffing to provide safe housing and treatment for all inmates.
Other action items identified by the commissioners include improving the county's housing stock by eliminating unsafe buildings, fine-tuning the tax sale process by blocking ineligible bidders, upgrading county buildings and vehicles as needed, and reducing spending through more competitive bidding among vendors.
"The board of commissioners has been working hard to invest in all facets of our infrastructure and the community generally, and we're looking forward to another banner year in 2020," Repay said.
The county council voted 7-0 to accept the commissioners' report.