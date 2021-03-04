Lake Council declines to pull trigger in purchasing standoff with county commissioners

While there seemed to be sufficient council support Thursday for immediately bypassing the commissioners to get the sheriff what he says he needs, the council ultimately listened to its attorney, Ray Szarmach, who cautioned that creating a sheriff's purchasing agent now, while the lawsuit is pending, likely only would lead to additional litigation and delay any resolution.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for April 13 at the Lake County Courthouse in Hammond.

"Let's see what happens in the next 30 days, 60 days," Szarmach said. "You may be surprised. You may have the power you need rapidly."

Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay said the council is attempting to eliminate an essential check-and-balance on government authority by trying to scrap the ability of the county commissioners to independently assess whether spending recommended by the council is justified.

For example, he said purchasing a new sheriff's patrol and rescue boat and having it in the water entails additional county obligations for staffing, training, and upkeep.