Lake Council lights path for potential solar farm development

CROWN POINT — A proposed zoning change needed to enable construction of a 200-megawatt solar farm on 1,400 acres east of Interstate 65 and north of State Road 2 is set to be considered by the Lake County Plan Commission.
The Lake County Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to direct the commission to determine how the county's zoning ordinance should be revised to permit large solar installations in Lake County, instead of only the small residential or agricultural solar power uses currently authorized.
Invenergy, a Chicago-based international energy producer, last week announced its interest in developing what it calls the Foundry Works Solar Energy Center on agricultural land in unincorporated south Lake County.
The solar farm would use crystalline silicon panels on trackers that follow the sun over the course of the day to generate solar power Invenergy then would sell to utility companies to power an estimated 40,000 homes.
While only four permanent workers would be needed to maintain the solar farm after operations start in 2024, Invenergy estimates that building the $200 million solar farm will require an average of 350 construction workers for two years when work begins in 2022.
Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, admitted it's somewhat unusual for the county council to directly suggest the plan commission consider revising the county's zoning ordinance.
But he said the resolution adopted by the council ordering the commission to prepare changes for the council to consider adopting explicitly is permitted by state law.
Under the statute, the plan commission still is required to hold a public hearing on any proposed changes, and the county council must formally ratify any changes recommended by the commission.
"The final word is here," said Ray Szarmach, the council's attorney. "This is just to get the ball rolling."
Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, was the sole vote against the resolution.
Cid said while she's "fully in support" of solar energy, she believes there are too many unanswered questions about this large project for it to immediately proceed further without a more comprehensive review by the county council.
State law requires the plan commission hold a public hearing on proposed revisions to the county's zoning ordinance within 60 days of officially receiving the council's directive.
