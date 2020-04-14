Lake Council lights path for potential solar farm development

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A proposed zoning change needed to enable construction of a 200-megawatt solar farm on 1,400 acres east of Interstate 65 and north of State Road 2 is set to be considered by the Lake County Plan Commission.

The Lake County Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to direct the commission to determine how the county's zoning ordinance should be revised to permit large solar installations in Lake County, instead of only the small residential or agricultural solar power uses currently authorized.

Invenergy, a Chicago-based international energy producer, last week announced its interest in developing what it calls the Foundry Works Solar Energy Center on agricultural land in unincorporated south Lake County.

The solar farm would use crystalline silicon panels on trackers that follow the sun over the course of the day to generate solar power Invenergy then would sell to utility companies to power an estimated 40,000 homes.

While only four permanent workers would be needed to maintain the solar farm after operations start in 2024, Invenergy estimates that building the $200 million solar farm will require an average of 350 construction workers for two years when work begins in 2022.