Lake Council moving ahead with county purchasing takeover despite pending lawsuit

Moreover, a court ruling allowing the Lake County Council to both appropriate county funds and control the purchases made with that money, in effect, establishes a new form of local government in Indiana, which is a power reserved to the General Assembly under the Indiana Constitution, the commissioners said.

The commissioners also argued it's contrary to an 1899 Indiana law, and the principles of good government, to have a single entity in charge of raising money through tax dollars, deciding how the money should be spent, and actually contracting to spend the funds.

The council is due to file its response to those arguments by June 28.

Records show Sedia issued his initial ruling in the case just three days after oral arguments were held April 13.

But it's not clear what would happen should he take longer this time around, and the council attempts to begin running the departments four days after the hearing while the commissioners' legal motions still are pending.

In any case, all current county purchasing employees and processes are expected to be retained following the transfer, according to Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart.