Lake Council OKs $500 COVID-19 bonus for sheriff's police, jail staff

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to provide a second $500 COVID-19 incentive payment to county police and jail staff working for the sheriff's department.

The payments, in total, will cost Lake County taxpayers $190,500.

That money previously was allocated to the sheriff's department in the 2021 Lake County budget, but went unspent during the year due to the sheriff having nearly four dozen vacant officer positions.

"This is coming out of their own budget. It's not coming out of our (general fund) budget. And they're living within their means," said Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland.

That prompted Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, to question whether the size of the sheriff's office budget is perhaps too large, and to ask if the sheriff really needs all the money the council has appropriated.

In response, Vincent Balbo, chief of the sheriff's police, said he doesn't expect the sheriff's department will have a similar amount of unspent funds next year.

"A lot of our budget has been impacted by COVID-19," Balbo said. "Our inability to hire new people coming in, that's been a big amount of that money. That's where we came up with some surplus that we didn't anticipate."