Lake Council OKs $500 COVID-19 bonus for sheriff's police, jail staff
alert urgent

STOCK Police - Lake County Sheriff

Lake County Sheriff

 John J. Watkins, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to provide a second $500 COVID-19 incentive payment to county police and jail staff working for the sheriff's department.

The payments, in total, will cost Lake County taxpayers $190,500.

That money previously was allocated to the sheriff's department in the 2021 Lake County budget, but went unspent during the year due to the sheriff having nearly four dozen vacant officer positions.

The Indiana Department of Health is urging all Hoosiers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, particuarly the more infectious delta variant

"This is coming out of their own budget. It's not coming out of our (general fund) budget. And they're living within their means," said Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland.

That prompted Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, to question whether the size of the sheriff's office budget is perhaps too large, and to ask if the sheriff really needs all the money the council has appropriated.

In response, Vincent Balbo, chief of the sheriff's police, said he doesn't expect the sheriff's department will have a similar amount of unspent funds next year.

"A lot of our budget has been impacted by COVID-19," Balbo said. "Our inability to hire new people coming in, that's been a big amount of that money. That's where we came up with some surplus that we didn't anticipate."

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

"We started, about 60 days ago, a pretty vigorous recruiting campaign for our correctional officers. We're optimistic that in the year 2022 that we'll be able to fill that gap that we experienced in 2020 and 2021."

Most sheriff's department employees also received a $500 COVID-19 incentive payment last year in recognition of the additional dangers police officers and jail employees face being in close contact with individuals, often in confined settings, who may be infected with COVID-19.

This year's $500 payment is not conditioned in any way on sheriff's office employees being vaccinated against COVID-19.

