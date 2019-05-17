INDIANAPOLIS — The Lake County Council must pay $176,467.17 in attorneys' fees and expenses on behalf of the 14 county judges who sued the council in 2017 to force a wage hike for court employees.
On Thursday, the Indiana Supreme Court affirmed the attorney fee award calculated by Special Judge W. Tobin McClamroch, which was less than the $223,234.17 requested by the Lake County judges.
According to court records, McClamroch determined the expenses and time spent on the case by the judges' attorneys were reasonable based on the case's complexity.
But he said the judges should recover no more than the $240 per hour, a "reasonable and customary" rate for an attorney in Lake County.
The state's high court agreed in an unsigned opinion approved by all five justices.
The Supreme Court rejected the county council's claim that the judges' attorneys incurred unnecessary expenses, and instead concluded that "substantial evidence supports the $176,467.17 award to the judges."
On Feb. 21, 2017, 14 Lake Superior Court judges filed an "Order for Mandate of Funds" seeking thousands of dollars in raises for some 350 secretaries, bailiffs, office managers, stenographers and other court administrators.
The judges claimed they lost valuable employees and had trouble replacing them because of county government's low pay scale.
More than a year later, the Lake County Council agreed to settle the matter by providing approximately $348,000 in salary increases to court staffers through a 3% pay raise.
The expense of those raises for Lake County taxpayers was offset by the ongoing savings from the state taking over the cost of maintaining local court documents through its Odyssey case management system.