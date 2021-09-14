Lake Council rejects countywide school mask mandate

The proposed health order also was opposed, primarily on procedural grounds, by Councilmen Ted Bilski, D-Hobart; Dan Dernulc, R-Highland; Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John; and Alfredo Menchaca, D-Gary.

Only council members Charlie Brown, D-Gary; and Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, favored following the medical guidance provided by the leader of the Lake County Health Department.

The proposed health order would have had little practical effect, however, since nearly every Lake County school corporation already requires face masks be worn by everyone in the school as an alternative to sending students and teachers home for 14-day quarantine periods following exposure to someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

The county health department also lacks the staff and resources to enforce the order at private schools that currently are mask-optional, and the order was due to expire Sept. 30, and the county council, which is not scheduled to meet again Oct. 12, would have had to consent to any renewal.

But those facts did not deter mask opponents from besieging the council with "research" on the alleged ineffectiveness of masks in reducing the spread of the coronavirus or the myriad supposed harms associated with children wearing masks in schools.