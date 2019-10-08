Lake Council scraps plan to pay just $1 next year to chronically absent county recorder

CROWN POINT — The pledge last week by Democratic Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown to start showing up for work "at least four or five days a week" is paying off for him — literally.
The Lake County Council on Tuesday reversed its earlier decision to cut Brown's wages to $1 for 2020 due to Brown's chronic absenteeism from the Lake County Government Center over the past two years.
Instead, the council agreed 6-1 that Brown should be paid the same $66,240 annual salary earned by most other countywide elected officials, since Brown has said he intends to regularly show up and do his job through December 2020, when his second term ends.
"In my opinion, the salary has to be put back to where it was prior to the action taken," said Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, who said if the recorder once again fails to come to work, then the council can encourage the county prosecutor to begin proceedings aimed at removing Brown from office prior to the end of his term.
Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, said he's been checking up on Brown since Thursday when the recorder told the council, in person, that mental health and anxiety stemming from a 2017 sexual harassment allegation against him — which the county last year settled for $185,000 — were responsible for his staying away from the office.
"He is coming in to work right now," Dernulc said. "We'll find out if he's true to his word, if he's going to come in now going forward."
You have free articles remaining.
Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, said at the very least Brown should be denied the 3% pay raise awarded to nearly all county government employees in the 2020 budget, which also was approved Tuesday by the council and now goes to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance for final tweaking.
But the council's attorney, Ray Szarmach, said state policies require identical salaries be paid to most county officials, and state law explicitly prohibits tying a county recorder's salary to the number of hours or days that he or she works.
"It's statutory," Szarmach explained to the council. "If, in fact, he is working at the office, and doing his duties as recorder, you must implement that salary."
Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, who is not related to the recorder, was the sole vote against paying the recorder more than $1 for next year.
He said Lake County already has paid the recorder almost two years worth of wages when all evidence suggests Michael Brown did little to no work for that money.
"I cannot in good faith talk about giving him a cool $66,000 salary for 2020 because of the lack of honesty and transparency in his performance," Charlie Brown said.