Lake Council takes sheriff's side in purchasing dispute with county commissioners

The council typically does not have the authority to directly spend the money it appropriates to county government departments; purchases generally must be approved by the commissioners under their authority to negotiate and approve contracts.

However, the council last month sued the commissioners in an effort to wrest control of county purchasing and data processing from the commissioners, based in part on a never-implemented 1981 Indiana law that appears to delegate purchasing authority in Lake County to the council.

The commissioners claim in a recent court filing the council does not have the power under state law to sue the commissioners, and even if it did, the council no longer can override an ordinance vetoed by the commissioners, such as the ordinance taking control of county purchasing, following a 2019 state law change that deleted the veto override process.

In any case, Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said he's still not convinced Lake County taxpayers should spend thousands of dollars on body temperature kiosks for which there will be limited need following the COVID-19 pandemic and no policy on how they'll be used.

"There are many more reasons to vote against it than there are to vote for it, and just because you have the money in the bank doesn't mean we necessarily should spend it," Repay said.