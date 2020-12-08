 Skip to main content
Lake Council takes sheriff's side in purchasing dispute with county commissioners
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez (in uniform) and Jail Warden Michael Zenk, right, speak Tuesday to members of the Lake County Council at the Government Center in Crown Point about the sheriff's recent struggles to get the Lake County Commissioners to approve his purchase requests.

 Dan Carden, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to insert itself in the middle of an ongoing purchasing dispute between Sheriff Oscar Martinez and the Lake County Commissioners.

One week after the commissioners put off for a second time the sheriff's proposal to spend $23,560 in taxpayer funds on eight thermometer system kiosks, the council voted 7-0 to resubmit the purchase in its name for action by the commissioners.

The council agreed with Martinez the semi-automated body temperature scanners — to be deployed at the entrances to the county jail and sheriff's department — will eliminate the need for staffers to check inmates and visitors for potential COVID-19 infection using forehead thermometers.

"Is this going to protect people 100%? I can't say that," Martinez said. "But we're being proactive. We're taking the necessary steps to protect public employees and especially the inmates in a confined space."

Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, said she hopes resubmitting the sheriff's temperature kiosk request through the council will show the county's three-member executive branch that its legislative branch emphatically supports the purchase.

"I don't know that this action is going to resolve the issue," Cid said. "Personally, I think we should just go ahead and approve the purchase order."

The council typically does not have the authority to directly spend the money it appropriates to county government departments; purchases generally must be approved by the commissioners under their authority to negotiate and approve contracts.

However, the council last month sued the commissioners in an effort to wrest control of county purchasing and data processing from the commissioners, based in part on a never-implemented 1981 Indiana law that appears to delegate purchasing authority in Lake County to the council.

The commissioners claim in a recent court filing the council does not have the power under state law to sue the commissioners, and even if it did, the council no longer can override an ordinance vetoed by the commissioners, such as the ordinance taking control of county purchasing, following a 2019 state law change that deleted the veto override process.

In any case, Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said he's still not convinced Lake County taxpayers should spend thousands of dollars on body temperature kiosks for which there will be limited need following the COVID-19 pandemic and no policy on how they'll be used.

"There are many more reasons to vote against it than there are to vote for it, and just because you have the money in the bank doesn't mean we necessarily should spend it," Repay said.

Besides the body temperature kiosks, the commissioners recently have nixed approximately $200,000 in sheriff purchase requests, including a new boat for water rescues, an automotive lift, a police vehicle, a two-person all-terrain vehicle, a drone, six specialized crime scene flashlights, vehicle antennas and 30 office chairs.

Martinez said he's repeatedly explained the importance of the purchases to the commissioners in accordance with his duty to maintain public safety in Lake County.

"I don't know what else we need to do," Martinez said.

Repay said the commissioners have heard Martinez. They simply don't think the items the sheriff wants are necessary, he said.

"To the extent that anybody disagrees with this sheriff, their voice and their opinion is cast aside," Repay said. "I don't find it appealing to meet with someone and just listen to him tell me how to do my job."

