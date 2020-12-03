Lake Council ups stakes in sheriff purchasing dispute with county commissioners

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council is upping the stakes in its ongoing game of chicken with the Lake County Commissioners over control of county purchasing, particularly for the sheriff's department.
The council tentatively agreed Thursday to take one of the sheriff's requested purchases that has been postponed by the commissioners and resubmit it for commissioner approval as a county council spending item, in effect, daring the commissioners to again say no.
"We're supposed to be working as one unit of government, not two separate entities, and this (stuff) just got to stop," said Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart.
The sheriff purchase request selected by the council totals $23,560 for eight thermometer system kiosks, with support stands, that Sheriff Oscar Martinez wants to deploy at county buildings and the jail to check the body temperatures of people entering as a precaution against COVID-19.
Council members repeatedly described the temperature kiosks from California-based Spin Touch as personal protective equipment (PPE) and lambasted the commissioners for denying PPE to sheriff's police and Lake County residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I disagree what it is they (the commissioners) are doing and how they're doing it, and that's the subject of a lawsuit. But I think keeping the officers and the public safe during a pandemic rises above the level of both the lawsuit and politicization," said Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John.
Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, hinted the purchase still is likely to be rejected by the commissioners because the sheriff has not communicated how the kiosks will be used and why they're needed now when county, state and federal health officials prioritize mask wearing and social distancing as COVID-19 precautions, not body temperature checks.
"We didn't think in the cost-benefit analysis that it was a prudent thing to do. If we did, we would have done it from the beginning," Repay said. "I mean what's its useful life post-pandemic? Do these things just become dust collectors at that point?"
"Those are all concerns when you're acquiring assets, in my mind, and none of those have been answered so far, as far as I can tell."
The sheriff said his staff reached out to the commissioners' attorney on Nov. 19, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 to explain the importance of the nearly $200,000 in sheriff purchase requests that were indefinitely postponed Wednesday by the commissioners.
Besides the body temperature kiosks, the commissioners nixed a new boat for water rescues, an automotive lift, a police vehicle, a two-person all-terrain vehicle, a drone, six specialized crime scene flashlights, vehicle antennas and 30 office chairs.
"We're following the purchasing laws of the state of Indiana, we're getting the quotes and the bids that we're supposed to, and the money is within our budget," Martinez said. "I just don't understand why they continue to deny these purchases."
Repay said the commissioners have a duty to Lake County residents to ensure their tax dollars are being spent wisely. With items like the body temperature kiosks, the case simply hasn't yet been made to the commissioners' satisfaction, Repay said.
"I'm trying to do my best for the taxpayers of Lake County, not for any one individual or against any one individual," Repay said.
Further complicating the issue is the lawsuit filed Nov. 6 by the council against the commissioners that aims to wrest control of all Lake County purchasing from the commissioners.
The council claims a never-implemented 1981 Indiana law that appears to delegate purchasing authority in Lake County to the council should override the commissioners' explicit statutory role of inking all contracts on behalf of the county.
The lawsuit appears to have halted most informal consultations between the legislative and executive branches of Lake County government, despite entreaties by Councilmen Charlie Brown, D-Gary, and Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, that many of these issues between the seven-member council and the three commissioners could be worked out with a simple conversation.
