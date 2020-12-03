Lake Council ups stakes in sheriff purchasing dispute with county commissioners

Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, hinted the purchase still is likely to be rejected by the commissioners because the sheriff has not communicated how the kiosks will be used and why they're needed now when county, state and federal health officials prioritize mask wearing and social distancing as COVID-19 precautions, not body temperature checks.

"We didn't think in the cost-benefit analysis that it was a prudent thing to do. If we did, we would have done it from the beginning," Repay said. "I mean what's its useful life post-pandemic? Do these things just become dust collectors at that point?"

"Those are all concerns when you're acquiring assets, in my mind, and none of those have been answered so far, as far as I can tell."

The sheriff said his staff reached out to the commissioners' attorney on Nov. 19, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 to explain the importance of the nearly $200,000 in sheriff purchase requests that were indefinitely postponed Wednesday by the commissioners.

Besides the body temperature kiosks, the commissioners nixed a new boat for water rescues, an automotive lift, a police vehicle, a two-person all-terrain vehicle, a drone, six specialized crime scene flashlights, vehicle antennas and 30 office chairs.