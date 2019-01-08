CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council has widened its prohibition on gunfire in residential south Lake County.
The council voted Tuesday to amend its ban on the discharge of firearms near homes, enlarging the exclusion zone to 700 feet from 300 feet in unincorporated county areas.
More than 150 people attended Tuesday's council meeting to protest any new restrictions for firing guns in south county.
The council voted on first reading to repeal an ordinance requiring gun owners who target practice near homes to build a backstop, like an earthen berm, to prevent practice bullets from flying beyond the target and into an adjacent neighbor's yards.
Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, sought a repeal of the berm requirement, saying the demand to build such an elaborate structure is too onerous a restriction on responsible gun owners.
The council postponed a second a final vote on the repeal for its next meeting Feb. 12.
The council first took this issue up last July when residents of a rural subdivision near Lowell complained gun owners were peppering their properties with errant bullets.
Former 7th District Councilman Eldon Strong met with subdivision residents and local gun owners and proposed the new ordinance, requiring a berm and a 300-foot exclusion zone as a compromise between gun safety and gun rights. It passed in December by a 4-3 margin.
Strong left the council last month following his primary election defeat to Jorgensen, and council members took up the debate again in his absence.