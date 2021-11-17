Lake County assessor visits Griffith Town Council

GRIFFITH — It was "good news-bad news" from the Town Council on Tuesday as Griffith exits Calumet Township and joins North Township. The bad news is that property reassessments will be higher because of the recent rise in real estate values.
To start the meeting, Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, introduced Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman.
He noted that her office has "taken over the assessments for Griffith now that we are leaving Calumet Township effective Dec. 31."
Ryfa said the town has worked with Spearman on several items.
"It's a breath of fresh air; she's doing a very good job," Ryfa said.
He added that property assessment values will obviously be rising due to the dramatic increase in home values the past few years.
"So please don't take it out on the assessor," he said to good-natured chuckles from the audience.
Spearman noted that a transition will take place Jan. 1 from the Calumet Township assessor's office to North Township's.
"Throughout the year my office and I worked closely with Calumet Township in an effort to ensure the transition goes as smoothly as possible," Spearman said.
She said an agreement was reached to include Griffith in North Township's most recent reassessment.
"So instead of Calumet Township conducting the reassessment for the town of Griffith, my team conducted it."
These reassessments are payable in 2023.
Thus, Calumet Township will have an effect on Griffith taxpayers for one more year as property taxes for 2021 — payable in 2022 — are based on the assessed value assigned from Calumet Township.
"You will still appeal ... to Calumet Township during next year," Spearman said. "But my team and I are happy to help in any way we can."
Ryfa said it is a roll of the dice to appeal a reassessment because it can end up higher than the original amount instead of lower.
He said residents should ask themselves if their new assessments match what they would expect to sell their houses for.
If so, then it is probably a fair assessment.
Ryfa added that many reassessments are still considerably lower than what a house could sell for.
He also reminded that some other communities have it worse than Griffith.
In other business, the board unanimously accepted bids from Utility Supply Co. to purchase new water meters for $1.5 million and the NECO company to install them for $266,448.
Ryfa noted that the existing meters are all working accurately, but the transmitters that radio the data to town vehicles driving past are not working, which necessitates the complete replacement of all 2,400 meters in town.
Ryfa stressed that residents should call in their readings every month to avoid estimated bills.
The council is hoping that all the meters will be replaced by summer next year.