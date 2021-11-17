Lake County assessor visits Griffith Town Council

"So instead of Calumet Township conducting the reassessment for the town of Griffith, my team conducted it."

These reassessments are payable in 2023.

Thus, Calumet Township will have an effect on Griffith taxpayers for one more year as property taxes for 2021 — payable in 2022 — are based on the assessed value assigned from Calumet Township.

"You will still appeal ... to Calumet Township during next year," Spearman said. "But my team and I are happy to help in any way we can."

Ryfa said it is a roll of the dice to appeal a reassessment because it can end up higher than the original amount instead of lower.

He said residents should ask themselves if their new assessments match what they would expect to sell their houses for.

If so, then it is probably a fair assessment.

Ryfa added that many reassessments are still considerably lower than what a house could sell for.

He also reminded that some other communities have it worse than Griffith.