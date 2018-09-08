CROWN POINT — The official car of Lake County government likely won't be one of the two-and-half ton SUVs the county clerk asked to buy earlier this week.
The Lake County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday put the brakes on a request by Clerk Michael Brown to purchase a new vehicle for him and his staff to move court paperwork among his offices in Crown Point, East Chicago, Gary and Hammond.
Brown shopped around and received three quotes: a 2018 Dodge Durango for $36,888; a 2018 Ford Expedition for $58,084; and a GMC Yukon for $61,495.
Any one would be ample transportation.
Online vehicle sites state the Durango is a midsized SUV spacious enough for a three-zone climate control system.
The Expedition is a full-sized, eight-passenger SUV with up to 104 square feet of cargo space.
The Yukon can tow 8,500 pounds, and according to one online review, "The commanding view from the driver's seat is empowering." Its fuel tank tops out at nearly 27 gallons. It gets 16 miles per gallon in city driving, according to www.fueleconomy.gov.
Brown, who couldn't be reached for comment, argued the office's current vehicle, a 15-year-old former police cruiser, is nearing the end of its service life, according to Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond.
All car requests have to come before the Lake County commissioners, who are the legal owners of the county government's more than 500-vehicle fleet worth more than $2 million.
Repay said commissioners must get a handle on how many cars are in need of repair and replacement before they buy any new ones.
Repay said he was surprised to hear the clerk's car was in such poor shape, but he recently has learned of other county-owned vehicles that have been permanently parked as junkers.
Repay said commissioners are thinking about leasing later this year a small number of newer model vehicles that could be used as pool cars by a number of departments and trading them in more quickly to avoid major future repairs.
He said except for offices needing specialized, large vehicles, "I don't see the need for any department of county government having full-sized vehicles."
A Times survey of Northwest Indiana's local government fleets in December found 969 vehicles, ranging from high-speed police interceptors to lumbering asphalt rollers. They have a collective sticker price of more than $34 million and cost more than $4.4 million annually to fuel, maintain and insure.