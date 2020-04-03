Lake County commissioners donate $5,000 to Meals on Wheels of NWI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners is donating $5,000 to Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana to ensure senior citizens continue receiving essential nutrition and community support during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Board of Commissioners understands how serious the COVID-19 pandemic is, especially for older adults and people with medical conditions in Lake County," said Commissioner Michael Repay, D-Hammond.

"Supporting the essential service Meals on Wheels provides helps Lake County residents have the nutrition they need to stay well."

Sandra Noe, Meals on Wheels executive director, said the donation will ensure the continued availability of a critical service many Lake County residents rely on each day.

"The Lake County commissioners have always been supportive of our mission to deliver vital meals and connection to our clients," Noe said.

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana delivers more than 1,300 nutritional meals each day to residents of Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.

