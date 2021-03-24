 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake County Commissioners OK purchase of 18 new sheriff patrol vehicles
urgent

Lake County Commissioners OK purchase of 18 new sheriff patrol vehicles

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Lake County Sheriff

Lake County Sheriff

 John J. Watkins, The Times

CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. appears to have persuaded a skeptical Board of Lake County Commissioners that at least some of his purchase requests are truly needed.

The commissioners voted 3-0 at a special meeting Wednesday to buy 18 new Ford police utility vehicles from Bosak Ford for $35,352.50 per vehicle, along with agreeing to spend at least $6,500 to paint and outfit the vehicles with police accessories.

Those accessories include $11,025 worth of shark fin antennae for new and existing sheriff's patrol vehicles that will enable officers to connect to the internet and other electronic resources while on the go.

In addition, the commissioners unanimously agreed to spend nearly $300,000 to renovate space in the old county jail to install a top-of-the-line officer training simulator.

Several of those purchase requests previously were rejected by the commissioners because they said Martinez did not provide enough information about why they were needed.

Martinez then tried to go around the commissioners by having the Lake County Council purchase the items for him instead. The council declined March 4 to avoid potentially derailing its pending lawsuit against the commissioners for control of all county purchasing.

Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, said he had no problem voting to purchase the new sheriff's vehicles and accessories once he was provided sufficient information about their use.

"From the day I started in office, I have supported putting our police officers, especially our patrol officers, in vehicles that are in good condition to do their job," Tippy said. "When I started the fleet was very much depleted."

The commissioners took no action on some $200,000 in other sheriff spending requests, including a new boat for water rescues, an automotive lift, a two-person all-terrain vehicle, a drone, six specialized crime scene flashlights and 30 office chairs.

Martinez nevertheless thanked the commissioners for moving forward on the new vehicles, accessories, and building renovations.

"We really appreciate you taking the time to have this special meeting so there's no delays, especially with the vehicles," Martinez said.

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Survivor describes 1st Georgia spa shooting scene

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts