Lake County Commissioners OK purchase of 18 new sheriff patrol vehicles

CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. appears to have persuaded a skeptical Board of Lake County Commissioners that at least some of his purchase requests are truly needed.

The commissioners voted 3-0 at a special meeting Wednesday to buy 18 new Ford police utility vehicles from Bosak Ford for $35,352.50 per vehicle, along with agreeing to spend at least $6,500 to paint and outfit the vehicles with police accessories.

Those accessories include $11,025 worth of shark fin antennae for new and existing sheriff's patrol vehicles that will enable officers to connect to the internet and other electronic resources while on the go.

In addition, the commissioners unanimously agreed to spend nearly $300,000 to renovate space in the old county jail to install a top-of-the-line officer training simulator.

Several of those purchase requests previously were rejected by the commissioners because they said Martinez did not provide enough information about why they were needed.

Martinez then tried to go around the commissioners by having the Lake County Council purchase the items for him instead. The council declined March 4 to avoid potentially derailing its pending lawsuit against the commissioners for control of all county purchasing.