Lake County continuing to craft plan allowing for large-scale solar energy farms
CROWN POINT — The Lake County Plan Commission is continuing to craft a recommended ordinance that would allow for large-scale solar energy farms  in unincorporated areas of the county.

Under the plan, which was held for further revision following a public hearing Wednesday, each proposed solar farm would be subject to individual review and approval as a special use by the Board of Zoning Appeals and the County Council, rather than simply allowing solar farms as a permitted use with minimal public review and comment.

The latest version of the ordinance requires any solar farm be set back at least 100 feet from nonparticipating property owners and 200 feet from nonparticipating residences, with appropriate fencing and landscaping.

It also imposes tilt-height limits on the panels, maximum noise levels and requires pre-funded decommissioning plans, among other provisions.

Several south county residents whose properties are near the potential site of Invenergy's 200-megawatt solar farm on 1,400 acres east of Interstate 65 and north of Ind. 2, urged the commission to boost minimum setbacks to 500 feet, as well as to set standards for site vegetation, animal habitat loss, water runoff, moonlight reflection and property value impact.

Invenergy LLC, headquartered in Chicago, plans to launch the farm in 2022.

Meanwhile, Invenergy officials recommended a 25-foot setback from nonparticipating nonresidential properties to ensure small landowners near the site can't stymie the project.

The ordinance under consideration, which ultimately must be approved by the County Council to take effect, would apply to all large-scale commercial solar installations, not just Invenergy's proposal for the $200 million Foundry Works Solar Energy Center that could power up to 40,000 homes.

