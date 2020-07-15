Lake County continuing to craft plan allowing for large-scale solar energy farms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Plan Commission is continuing to craft a recommended ordinance that would allow for large-scale solar energy farms in unincorporated areas of the county.

Under the plan, which was held for further revision following a public hearing Wednesday, each proposed solar farm would be subject to individual review and approval as a special use by the Board of Zoning Appeals and the County Council, rather than simply allowing solar farms as a permitted use with minimal public review and comment.

The latest version of the ordinance requires any solar farm be set back at least 100 feet from nonparticipating property owners and 200 feet from nonparticipating residences, with appropriate fencing and landscaping.

It also imposes tilt-height limits on the panels, maximum noise levels and requires pre-funded decommissioning plans, among other provisions.

Several south county residents whose properties are near the potential site of Invenergy's 200-megawatt solar farm on 1,400 acres east of Interstate 65 and north of Ind. 2, urged the commission to boost minimum setbacks to 500 feet, as well as to set standards for site vegetation, animal habitat loss, water runoff, moonlight reflection and property value impact.