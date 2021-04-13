Lake County council, commissioners clash in court over control of purchasing, data processing

HAMMOND — All three branches of Lake County government were represented Tuesday at an unprecedented court hearing that saw the Lake County Council battling the Lake County Commissioners before a Lake Superior Court judge.

At stake is control over county government purchasing and data processing — two tasks long exercised by the board of commissioners in its role as the county executive, but which the council claims are powers that rightfully belong to the legislative branch.

Council Attorney Ray Szarmach repeatedly pointed to a 1981 Indiana statute that he said clearly transferred control of purchasing and data processing in Lake County to the county council from the Indiana General Assembly, even if the council did not immediately begin using those powers.

"I think this is the most clear case of what was intended by the Legislature that I've ever seen," Szarmach said.

Joe Chapelle, an attorney representing the commissioners, said if that actually was the case there would be no need for a lawsuit to resolve the issue.