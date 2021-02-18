Lake County council members sue state to toss out vehicle emissions tests

Between 2016 and 2018, Lake County had 12 unhealthy days and Porter County had 19 unhealthy days; Porter's number of unhealthy days were the highest in the state, tied with St. Joseph County, according to American Lung Association data.

Still, the lawsuit argues it is unconstitutional to require plaintiffs to have their motor vehicles tested for emissions because residents of Indiana's 90 other counties are not subject to vehicle emissions testing, even though many have poorer air quality, per USA.com's ranking system.

Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen said the lawsuit was filed after attempts by State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, to make the change legislatively failed.

"We've been singled out," Jorgensen said. "The emissions process, it's antiquated, and this was our attempt to explore new avenues to facilitate change."

About 230,000 vehicles are tested each year in Lake and Porter counties.

Jorgensen, along with Dernulc and Bilski, said it's not that they are against air emissions testing; they are against requiring this in only Lake and Porter counties.

"If we're going to be requiring emissions testing, let's do it in all counties, not just ours," Dernulc said.