Lake County Council OKs $1.1M for Lowell-area sewer project

CROWN POINT — Lake County is preparing to use a portion of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to extend sanitary sewer service to residents, businesses and a school located along State Road 2 in unincorporated Lowell.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Council unanimously approved a recommendation by Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, to contribute $1.1 million, and seek additional state resources, for the State Road 2 Corridor Septic Project.

"It's half their project cost, and I think they can get it off the ground sooner rather than later," Jorgensen said. "They can go ahead and apply for any grants that they need because they're assured the money is there for the project."

Jorgensen explained that extending sewer service west of Lowell on State Road 2 will position the area for new residential, commercial and light industrial development, as well as enable existing businesses to expand.

The project also will allow Lake Prairie Elementary School, located just west of State Road 2 and U.S. 41, to connect to sewer service and save the Tri-Creek School Corp. the cost of rehabilitating the school's septic system, Jorgensen said.

In addition, Indiana American Water has agreed to extend water lines to the area where sewer service is installed, ensuring an adequate supply of water for consumer use and fire protection in the unincorporated portion of Lowell.

Project backers will need to secure 22 utility easements, acquire a parcel of land for a sanitary pump station and get approval from the Indiana Department of Transportation to cross U.S. 41 and CSX to cross its railroad tracks, records show.

Altogether, the $2.5 million project calls for using 9,500 feet of gravity sanitary sewer and 4,300 feet of sanitary force main.

This is the third major sewer project to which Lake County has dedicated ARPA funds after previously allocating $65 million to bring sewer service to unincorporated Calumet Township and dedicating $5 million to extend sanitary sewers to homes in unincorporated areas near Crown Point.

